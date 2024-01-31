Reportage Properties Is Crowned The Most Trusted Real Estate Developers In The UAE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Reportage Properties, UAE, has been recognised by International Business Magazine for its immense contribution to the housing sector of the UAE.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Reportage Properties received the 'Most Trusted Real Estate Developers UAE 2023 ' award from International Business Magazine, a Dubai-based online business news portal and magazine on November 4, 2023 at a grand event held at Atlantis The Palm, Dubai.

Reportage Properties offers contemporary and affordable homes that are valuable assets to investors and safe accommodation to homeowners. The company focuses on timely completion and delivery of projects with unparalleled living standards, establishing itself as a trusted real estate developer in the UAE.

Reportage Properties had a record-high growth of 60% in 2023, with annual sales touching 3.8 billion AED. The company has delivered various local and international projects in 11 communities, with a portfolio of 33 projects offering around 13 thousand residential units across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Egypt, Turkey and Morocco, all in prime locations such as Al Maryah Island, Yas Island, Al Raha Beach, and Dubailand.

Reportage Properties has recently announced its latest project, "Reportage Village." The project aims to transform the landscape of Dubailand, covering a vast 307.4 million square feet. With an investment of Dhs 2 billion and a projected revenue of up to Dhs 3.3 billion, this ambitious venture marks a significant milestone in the company's growth.

"Reportage Village" is the first of the five exciting projects the group plans to launch in the market over the next six months. The collective value of these projects is over Dhs 7 billion. The company has successfully delivered more than 3,000 units across various projects in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, showcasing their dedication to timely project completion.

In response to Reportage Properties being awarded the Most Trusted Real Estate Developers UAE 2023, Shankar Shivaprasad, CEO and Chief Editor of International Business Magazine stated, "The real estate market in the UAE has many prominent players and it was a challenging task for us to choose the winner. We meticulously evaluated not only the sales performances of the companies but also assessed their dedication and efforts toward making housing affordable in the UAE. Reportage Properties stood out for their significant contribution to the affordable housing sector in the UAE."

Mr. Islam Ahmed Suleiman, International CEO of Reportage Properties, expressed his gratitude upon receiving the award and said:“The company had an exceptional performance in 2023, selling approximately 3,500 housing units and conducting 13 special sales events and exhibitions. The company's sales have been consistently increasing for five years, which demonstrates Reportage Properties' ability to adapt to market changes and overcome challenges while simultaneously launching new projects that cater to the needs of its customers.

Reportage Properties has left an indelible mark on the modern living landscape in UAE and beyond. Their impressive portfolio of 33 projects is a testament to their unwavering dedication to excellence and innovation. "Reportage Village" is the latest addition to this legacy, serving as an inspiration for others to strive for greatness.

About Reportage Properties:

Reportage Properties, founded in 2014, is one of the largest UAE real estate developers. They aim to provide affordable, modern, and innovative housing solutions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Reportage Group ensures timely delivery and unparalleled living standards by managing all activities in-house and relying on strong partnerships. The company's diverse project portfolio is overseen by highly effective management teams, ensuring consistency in all necessary activities.



About International Business Magazine:

An online magazine based in the UAE, International Business Magazine, has a subscriber base of over 50,000. The subscribers include investors, C-suite employees, key stakeholders, policymakers, and government bureaucrats. The magazine provides the latest news from the financial world and enthusiastically advocates for innovative solutions in the industry.



