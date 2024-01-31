Cryptocurrency recovers from cynicism to prevailing legitimacy

(MENAFN) In late 2022, the cryptocurrency market faced a severe downturn, witnessing a nearly two-thirds decline in value within a year. The industry saw the downfall of major companies and coins, exposing questionable practices, and even non-fungible tokens (NFTs), symbolized by low-resolution images of monkeys, sold for exorbitant amounts. This led to widespread mockery of cryptocurrencies, with industry officials facing virtual celebrations and skepticism from long-time pundits.



However, just a year later, the landscape has shifted dramatically as cryptocurrency prices have experienced a significant rebound. Over the past 12 months, the market value has nearly doubled, marking a remarkable turnaround. A notable milestone in this resurgence came with the approval by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the listing of 11 Bitcoin spot trading funds. This regulatory green light provides investors with a regulated avenue to profit from digital currencies, akin to traditional stocks, and is offered by reputable asset managers.



The shift in sentiment is further underscored by figures like Larry Fink, the president of BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, and a key player in Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Fink has transitioned into a Bitcoin advocate, describing it as "an asset class that protects you." This evolution prompts reflection on the initial cynicism and skepticism towards cryptocurrencies. Industry experts and long-time critics are now faced with the question of whether they were wrong in their assessments.



The approval of Bitcoin ETFs, seen by some as a turning point, raises questions about the legitimacy of cryptocurrencies in the financial landscape. Michael Sailor, CEO of MicroStrategy, a software company turned crypto enthusiast, highlights the significance of the SEC's approval, suggesting it could be the most substantial development on Wall Street in three decades. Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of cryptocurrency firm Ripple, echoes this sentiment, emphasizing that the SEC's decision adds more legitimacy to cryptocurrencies as a recognized asset class.



As cryptocurrency regains its footing and gains institutional approval, the narrative around its viability and legitimacy appears to be evolving from one of mockery to mainstream acceptance within the financial sector.

