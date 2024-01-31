Nomura Holdings implements workforce cuts to reduce costs amid slowing financial markets

(MENAFN) In response to the prevailing challenges posed by a slowdown in financial market activity and a decline in mergers and acquisitions deals, Nomura Holdings, a prominent Japanese financial services company, has opted to reduce its workforce. Approximately 60 employees are set to be laid off as part of the company's ongoing efforts to curtail expenses within the investment banking sector.



According to sources cited by Bloomberg News Agency, the workforce reduction plan targets 30 employees in the United States, with a significant portion of them associated with the investment banking sector. Additional layoffs are anticipated in the trading and sales sectors, affecting personnel in London and various Asian countries outside Japan.



Crucially, the plan is not tailored to specific teams or hierarchical levels within the organization, indicating a broad-based approach to workforce optimization. A Nomura spokesperson emphasized the company's commitment to regularly reviewing its workforce requirements, aligning them with market demand and global business needs. The decision to reduce roles in international activities is seen as a strategic move to enhance operational efficiency in response to current market conditions and future projections.



The company's spokesperson stated, "In light of current market conditions and its future outlook, we are achieving effective performance by reducing certain roles in our various international activities." The move reflects Nomura's proactive stance in navigating the evolving dynamics of the financial landscape and ensuring a sustainable business model in the face of economic uncertainties.

