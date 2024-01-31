US judge considers Musk's USD56B compensation from Tesla unfair, introducing possibility of cancellation

(MENAFN) In a significant legal development, a judge in the state of Delaware in the United States has ruled that the massive USD56 billion package of rewards and compensation awarded to American billionaire Elon Musk by Tesla is deemed unfair. Elon Musk, the founder, CEO, and majority shareholder of the electric car manufacturer, faced scrutiny over his influential role in shaping the company's stock distribution plan in 2018. The ruling by Judge Caitlin McCormick questioned the integrity of the process, emphasizing Musk's considerable sway behind closed doors during the development of the plan.



The decision favored a group of Tesla shareholders, led by Richard Tornetta, who sought the cancellation of Musk's stock distribution agreement. Judge McCormick asserted that the burden of proving the fairness of the distribution plan rested on the defendants, but they failed to meet this requirement. This ruling raises questions about the legitimacy of the process Musk employed to secure the substantial compensation.



While leaving the door open to potential future actions, Judge McCormick called for collaboration between the plaintiffs and Tesla to find a resolution. Despite acknowledging the challenges of automatically annulling such a significant agreement through a judicial ruling, the judge stressed that the plaintiffs retain the right to cancel the Tesla stock distribution agreement.



Importantly, the ruling allows Tesla and Elon Musk the option to appeal the decision, leaving the final outcome subject to potential legal challenges. The 2018 agreement under scrutiny granted Musk stock options in Tesla in 12 stages, with a maximum value of USD55.8 billion contingent upon specific increases in Tesla's market value and business metrics. The court's decision adds a layer of complexity to Musk's compensation and the future trajectory of Tesla's financial arrangements.



