(MENAFN) In a recent development, negotiators from European Union (EU) member states and the European Parliament have successfully reached a temporary agreement known as the "Breakfast Directives." The key outcome of this agreement is a commitment to ensuring greater transparency in honey packaging by clearly listing the country of origin on the labels.



Previously, honey blends were only required to carry a country of origin label indicating whether they originated from within the European Union or elsewhere. However, under the new directives, future honey packaging must specify the proportions of honey from each country, aiming to prevent the mixing of adulterated honey with the original product.



The European Commission, in a statement on its website, highlighted the intention to propose the establishment of a unique identification code or a similar method. This code would facilitate the traceability of honey back to the beekeepers, contributing to reducing fraud in the honey industry.



The statement further outlined the agreement to create an expert platform tasked with collecting data to enhance control procedures, detect honey adulteration, and recommend the implementation of a European Union tracking system. This system aims to trace honey all the way back to the producer or importer.



Beyond honey, the Breakfast Directive also introduces new regulations concerning juices and jams. According to the European Parliament's website, juices may be classified as "low-sugar" if they eliminate at least 30 percent of naturally refined honey in the future. Additionally, the law specifies that a minimum of 450 grams of fruit must be utilized to produce one kilogram of jam.



This comprehensive agreement underscores the EU's commitment to ensuring the authenticity and quality of honey products while extending its reach to cover related products such as juices and jams.

