Valentine's Romance At Westin Dhaka

: The Westin Dhaka, city's mosticonic hotel, is set to transform into a romantic haven for lovebirds as it announces an extravagant 7-day long“Valentine's Romance” celebration. Starting from February 7th till February 14th, 2024, said a press release.

The Westin Dhaka will offer an enchanting atmosphere of love, tantalizing foods, interactive décor, competitions which symbolizing the joy of love and the sweetness of relationships.

The entire property, from the grand entrance of the lower lobby, will be draped in shades of pink, creating a captivating ambiance that is perfect for celebrating the season of love. In the“Eye Area” of Westin lobby there will be“Love Tree” where guests can express their love for their loved one's by sharing a special quote. Renowned for its commitment to excellence, The Westin Dhaka promises an unforgettable experience during this special week. Each day of Valentine's Week at The Westin Dhaka will feature a unique celebration, starting with Rose Day, followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day, and culminating in the grand celebration on Valentine's Day itself. Guests can expect a daily dose of romance and special surprises to enhance the joy of each occasion.

From delightful pastries to savory delicacies, guests can savor the finest culinary creations in an atmosphere designed to ignite the flames of romance. Nestled in the corner of the lower lobby, Daily Treats will be a focal point for those with a sweet tooth. This charming venue will offer a Love Week special, featuring an array of exquisite bakery and pastry options to add an extra layer of sweetness to the celebration. Whether enjoying a treat alone or sharing with a loved one, Daily Treats promises a delightful experience for all.

