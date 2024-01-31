Renowned DJ And Producer Haldo Unveils Electrifying Collaboration With Faith In New Single – Silence

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Rome, Italy, 31st January 2024, Eager anticipation sweeps the global music scene as esteemed DJ and producer Haldo, in collaboration with the mesmerizing vocal talent of Faith, prepares to unleash their latest sonic masterpiece. Set for release on February 2nd, 2024,“Silence” promises to captivate audiences with its soul-stirring melodies, infectious beats, and poignant lyricism.

Haldo, also known as Aldo“Haldo” Carpanzano, stands as a luminary in the Southern Italian club scene, boasting a career spanning over two decades. From his residency at Rebus Disconight to sharing stages with icons like Little Louie Vega and Tony Humphries, Haldo has carved his niche with a distinct blend of funk, soul, and disco influences. His refusal to conform to commercial norms, coupled with a preference for analog gears and live instrumentation, sets him apart as a visionary in electronic music.

Faith, a rising star in the Italian music scene, brings her enchanting vocals to“Silence,” adding depth and emotion to Haldo's evocative composition. Together, their synergy ignites a sonic journey that transcends boundaries and resonates with listeners on a profound level.

“Silence” is more than just a track; it's a sonic odyssey that invites listeners to immerse themselves in its rich tapestry of sound. Haldo's signature blend of deep, soulful, and funky vibes provides the perfect backdrop for Faith's haunting vocals, weaving a narrative that speaks to the depths of the human experience.

With its pulsating rhythms, ethereal melodies, and thought-provoking lyricism,“Silence” invites listeners on a transcendent journey of self-discovery and introspection. From its infectious groove to its introspective lyrics, the single resonates with authenticity and emotion, leaving an indelible mark on all who hear it.

The collaboration between Haldo and Faith is a testament to the power of artistic synergy. United by a shared passion for music that moves the soul, they have crafted a track that transcends genres and defies expectations. Through their combined talents, they have created a work of art that speaks to the universal language of music, touching hearts and inspiring minds.

For more information on Haldo and his upcoming releases, visit:

SoundCloud: Haldo

Facebook: Aldo“Haldo” Carpanzano

Instagram: @haldodj

“Silence” will be released under the esteemed label Mermaid Digital. For label inquiries, please contact:

Prepare to be entranced as Haldo and Faith invite you to experience the magic of“Silence.” With its irresistible groove, haunting melodies, and emotive vocals, this single promises to leave an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of listeners worldwide. Don't miss out on this electrifying collaboration – mark your calendars for February 2nd, 2024, and join Haldo and Faith on a journey into the depths of sound and emotion.