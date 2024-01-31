New Zealand Visa For Norway, Malaysia, Danish, Israel Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) NEW ZEALAND VISA TYPES

There are different types of New Zealand visas:

Visitor Visas

Chattogram, Bangladesh, 31st January 2024, This visa is only valid for tourism and visits to family and friends. A visiting visa allows you to study in the country for up to three months.

Student Visas

These are visas that allow you to study for at least 12 weeks in New Zealand, whether for an English course, general education, or higher education.

Work Visas

In response to a potential employer's request. If you find work and the employer agrees to hire you, you may be able to obtain a work visa, subject to some additional restrictions.

Resident Visas

If you work in a specialized profession in New Zealand and meet certain requirements, you may be able to apply for a resident visa. If you intend to live permanently in New Zealand, you can apply for a Resident Visa. There are three categories for obtaining residency: skilled migrants, families, and business investors.

Business Visas

This visa is intended for people who want to start or buy a business in New Zealand. It requires a business plan as well as proof of adequate funding. If you want to start a business in New Zealand and plan to invest at least NZ$100,000, you should apply for a business visa.

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR MALAYSIAN CITIZENS

Malaysians visiting New Zealand must apply online for an Electronic Travel Authority. Malaysians are collaborating with the New Zealand eTA to make New Zealand a safer tourist destination. Pre-screening foreign nationals who enter the country without a visa identifies potential threats and allows them to avoid crossing the border. Malaysians don't need a visa to visit New Zealand for up to 90 days. Malaysians, on the other hand, must obtain an E-Travel Authorization in order to visit the country without a visa. Visitors who meet New Zealand's visa waiver requirements may enter the country without a visa by obtaining an Electronic Travel Authorization. The New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority serves international visitors in the country for vacation, business meetings, and other events. All you need is a valid passport and visa, and the country is ready to take you. Visa-free access is permitted for tourism purposes and business activities. The NZeTA is electronically linked to the holder's passport. The NZeTA allows Malaysian citizens to travel to New Zealand without a visa. Malaysian citizens wishing to stay in New Zealand for more than 3 months or for other travel purposes require a visa. The online NZeTA application process is quick and easy. The application process only takes a few minutes and can be done from home.

WHAT ARE THE DOCUMENTS REQUIRED TO APPLY?



A current passport that is valid for at least six months upon arrival.

A valid email address, to receive the NZeTA in their Inbox.

Arrival and departure dates. You can use a Credit/Debit Card or PayPal Account to pay for the New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NzeTA)

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR DANISH CITIZENS

Citizens from 190 visa-free countries, including Danish passport holders, must obtain a visa waiver before visiting New Zealand. Danish residents can apply for a NZeTA due to visa waiver agreements between Denmark and the New Zealand government. Danish citizens can visit New Zealand on a variety of visas. Since July 2019, Danish citizens have required an eTA from the New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) to enter New Zealand without a Danish visa for a 90-day period under the Scheme Visa Waiver System, which was implemented in 2009. The New Zealand eTA is a multiple entry visa that allows Danish visa waiver holders to visit the country several times in two years. The process of obtaining a New Zealand eTA or New Zealand visa waiver is very simple and only takes a few minutes using a computer, mobile phone or tablet with a good internet connection. Since the entire application process takes place online, Danish travelers can avoid going to the local New Zealand embassy or consulate to obtain a visa.

Requirements for the NZeTA for Danish Citizens



Having a valid passport issued by the Danish government.

The passport should have a validity of at least 3 months beyond the date of departure from New Zealand.

Having a valid debit/credit card information to pay the online processing fee and the tourist tax.

Having a current email address to receive updates and notifications regarding the status of the NZeTA application.

Applicants of Denmark must have a clean criminal and immigration record. Danish citizens must also have sound health when applying for their NZeTA unless they are traveling to the country for medical treatment or consultation.

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR ISRAELI CITIZENS

Israeli passport holders and nationals of the other 190 visa-free countries must obtain a visa waiver before entering New Zealand. The NZeTA allows eligible citizens to visit New Zealand for tourism, business, or transit without requiring an embassy visa. Most visitors will need a visa or an ETA; if you do not require a visa, you must apply for a New Zealand ETA. Israeli citizens can apply for a New Zealand Tourist eTA if they intend to stay in New Zealand for less than 90 days. The New Zealand Government established the New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (eTA) on October 1, 2019. A total of two years from the date of issuance, Israel-issued transit and tourism eTAs for New Zealand are valid for multiple entries/transit. The NZ eTA application process is simple and can be completed from a computer, tablet or smartphone from anywhere in the world. Israelis do not need to go to a New Zealand embassy to apply. This is a very quick process that can be completed in minutes.

WHAT ARE THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A NEW ZEALAND ETA FOR THE CITIZENS OF ISRAEL?



Valid passport: Make sure that the passport remains valid for at least another 6 months from the date of arrival in New Zealand. It should also have one blank page available for stamping.

Travel dates: Your arrival and departure dates.

E-mail address: You will receive confirmation reference number via email. You will need it when you arrive in New Zealand. You can print it out or keep it on your phone. Payment: You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the NZeTA fees.

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR NORWEGIAN CITIZENS

WHAT ARE THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A NEW ZEALAND ETA?



Valid passport – what you should do before you proceed to fill in the application form is to make sure that the passport remains valid for at least another 6 months from the date of arrival in New Zealand. It should also have one blank page available for stamping.

Travel dates – Your arrival and departure dates

E-mail address – after you submit your application, you will receive a confirmation with a reference number via e-mail. You will need it when you arrive in New Zealand. You can print it out or keep it on your phone. Means of online payment – You can use a credit or debit card, but if you want, you can use PayPal.