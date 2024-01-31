Boyden Canada Launches Leadership Consulting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic leadership advisors accelerate business transformation for clients across Canada's corporate landscape

Toronto, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyden, a premier global leadership and talent advisory firm announces the launch of the firm's Leadership Consulting business in Canada , led by Managing Partner, Nicole Bendaly.

Nicole Bendaly, Managing Partner, Leadership Consulting, Boyden Canada, comments,“Today's demanding climate is driving many organizations to accelerate transformation. Those at the forefront are taking more advanced approaches to leadership, minimizing risk in hiring, increasing retention and creating more agile organizations. Our leadership and executive search experts add unique value to this journey by combining deep leadership insights with decades of sector expertise to help our clients maximize the potential for leadership success.”

This expansion is part of Boyden's global strategy to meet the needs of private, social impact and public-sector clients, empowering them to foster visionary leaders, attract top talent and strengthen investor and stakeholder confidence. In 2023, Boyden experienced a 25 percent increase year-on-year in leadership consulting as clients sought to match leadership capabilities to the evolving needs of their business.

Jim Harmon , Managing Partner, Boyden Canada adds,“We believe Canadian organizations should be best in class. Our proprietary tools and leadership solutions provide an evidence-based approach and a rigorously clear picture of the qualities that are most important for executive, team and organizational success”.

In Canada, demand for Boyden's integrated leadership consulting approach is high, meeting the needs of clients across all sectors through succession planning, onboarding & integration; executive & team coaching; assessment; leadership development; and cultural transformation. Boyden's Leadership Consulting team creates tailored programs to meet the needs of each client, leveraging the firm's sector expertise and proprietary leadership frameworks to enable high-impact executive teams and boards.

About Boyden

Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 70 offices in over 45 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve client needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions. Boyden is ranked amongst the top companies on Forbes' Americas Best Executive Recruiting Firms for 2023. For further information, visit .

