Global Cruise Ships Market Size To Worth USD 25.4 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 10.6%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Cruise Ships Market Size was Valued at USD 9.2 Billion in 2023 and the Worldwide Cruise Ships Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 25.4 Billion by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies Covered: Carnival Corporation & plc, Royal Caribbean Group, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., MSC Cruises, Disney Cruise Line, Silversea Cruises, Genting Hong Kong, TUI Group, Windstar Cruises, SeaDream Yacht Club, Ponant, Viking Cruises, Crystal Cruises, Seabourn Cruise Line, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Paul Gauguin Cruises, and Others.

New York, United States , Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Cruise Ships Market Size is to Grow from USD 9.2 Billion in 2023 to USD 25.4 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.6% during the projected period.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

An extravagant passenger ship with all the amenities, entertainment, and activities one could want all added to maximize the traveler's experience that is intended for leisure and pleasure travel is called a cruise ships. It has multiple sizes; the largest is capable of accommodating thousands of passengers. Cruises are a well-known and effective means of attracting tourists. A cruise is a multi-day trip that is organized on a cruise ship that takes place in large inland waters or the sea, stopping at various tourist destinations along a set itinerary. Providing guests with a fun experience while on board the ships is the primary goal of this type of vacation. Due to the growing popularity of these alluring packages that travel beyond coastal areas and into countries' interiors, it is anticipated that the cruise ships sector would expand. The growing desire of a significant section of the population to live in luxury, along with the increased travel and leisure time of Generation Z, are driving the market's development. The cruise business is not expanding as fast as it once did due to growing worries about how ocean cruising affects environmental degradation. Both passengers and crew members aboard cruise ships contribute significantly to pollution and waste production. Ocean cruise ships are responsible for approximately 77.0% of marine pollution globally. The awareness initiatives by civilian groups and environmental organizations will likely have an impact on the growth of the cruise industry.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Cruise Ships Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Mainstream Cruise Ships, Ocean Cruise Ships, Luxury Cruise Ships, Others), By Application (Transportation, Leisure, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

Buy Now Full Report:

The ocean cruise ships category is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global cruise ships market over the course of the forecast period.

Over the course of the forecast period, the ocean cruise ships category is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global cruise ships market. Strong businesses that provide services in the ocean cruises category for transcontinental travel in significant quantities are responsible for the rising market revenue share. Furthermore, a significant segment of the customer base prefers ocean cruises over other cruise categories due to the intriguing packages, facilities, and entertainment choices. Because they have more space than other types of ships, large ocean cruise ships are ideal for these kinds of activities.

The transportation segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global cruise ships market during the forecast period. Cruise.

The transportation segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global cruise ships market during the forecast period. Cruise ships offer entertainment and recreational opportunities in addition to their core function of transportation. Nightclubs, casinos, and other adult entertainment amenities are standard on several cruise ships. Cruise ships have become more and more popular as travel destinations in recent years.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

North America is expected to hold the greatest share of the global market for cruise ships over the estimated timeframe.

North America has the largest share of the cruise ships market in the world because its most developed industry and the strong presence of big international firms. Increased disposable income, consumer spending, and a strong tourism sector are the factors driving the growing market revenue share.

Asia Pacific is one of the regions in the globe with the fastest rates of growth. Over the projected period, the Asia Pacific cruise business is flourishing as a result of government initiatives to promote the travel and tourism sector.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Cruise ships Market include Carnival Corporation & plc, Royal Caribbean Group, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., MSC Cruises, Disney Cruise Line, Silversea Cruises, Genting Hong Kong, TUI Group, Windstar Cruises, SeaDream Yacht Club, Ponant, Viking Cruises, Crystal Cruises, Seabourn Cruise Line, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Paul Gauguin Cruises, and others.

Get Discount At @

Recent Developments

In January 2023, the construction began, the story of the Disney Treasure has continued unabated. Customers can return here for the latest information on the Disney Treasure's progress as they excitedly await the formal departure of Disney Cruise Line's newest ships, the Disney Treasure, in 2024.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Cruise ships Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Cruise Ships Market, By Type



Mainstream Cruise Ships

Ocean Cruise Ships

Luxury Cruise Ships Others

Global Cruise Ships Market, By Application



Transportation

Leisure Others

Global Cruise Ships Market, Regional Analysis



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Uk

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse Related Reports

Global Human Airbag Wearable Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Airbag Jack, Airbag Neck, Airbag Belt), By End-Applications (Motorsports, Equestrian, Bicycle, Elderly Anti-Fall, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global Electric Highway Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Overhead Lines, Rail, and Inductive), By Scale (Local Electrified Roads, Long-distance Electrified Roads), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Iran Truck Rental Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Truck Type (Light Duty, Medium Duty, Heavy Duty), By Duration (Short Term, Long Term), By Propulsion (ICE, Electric), By Service Provider (Rental & Leasing Companies, OEM Captives, Third-party Service Providers), and Iran Truck Rental Market Insights Forecasts 2023 – 2033

South America Bicycle Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Mountain, Hybrid, Road, Cargo), By Technology (Electric, Conventional), By End User (Men, Women, Kids), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By Country (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), and South America Bicycle Market Insights Forecasts 2023 – 2033

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: + 1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: ... , ...

Contact Us:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter