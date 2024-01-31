Calltower Strengthens Partnership Opportunities With OMNIA Contract Through TD Synnex

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This contract will allow CallTower to offer their solutions and services to government agencies, educational institutions, and other SLED customers at competitive prices through the OMNIA Partners platform

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, ROCHESTER, NY, BOSTON, MA, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower , a global leader in delivering cloud communication solutions , today announced they have entered into an agreement with OMNIA Partners, a cooperative purchasing organization, to provide products and services to state, local, and education (SLED) entities. The partnership between TD Synnex and CallTower will empower their partners to transact easily and efficiently in the public sector. By signing this contract, CallTower and TD Synnex gain access to a cooperative purchasing network and can offer their solutions to a wider range of customers in the public sector.

The OMNIA SLED contract simplifies the purchasing process in the public sector. OMNIA provides a pre-negotiated agreement with TD Synnex, allowing CallTower's solutions to be easily procured without the need for lengthy bidding processes or negotiations. Through the OMNIA contract, CallTower and TD Synnex can offer competitive pricing and discounts to government agencies and educational institutions. This partnership helps organizations streamline their procurement process to support their employees with the latest technologies available in communications.

“TD Synnex is proud to collaborate with CallTower and help create an expedited route to market for these critical communications solutions,” explained Eddie Franklin, SVP TD SYNNEX Public Sector.“The scale and reach of our Reseller ecosystem combined with the OMNIA Partners Contract means CallTower solutions are available to every State/Local Government Agency and Educational Institution. We look forward to bringing CallTower solutions to a wider audience.”

“We are incredibly excited about expanding our partnership with TD SYNNEX,” said William Rubio, CallTower Chief Revenue Officer.“Together, we have the knowledge and experience to provide specialized support to government and education customers. This enables CallTower to strengthen our position in the public sector market and enhance our ability to serve government agencies and educational institutions with our cloud technology solutions.”

About TD Synnex

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. An innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX's 23,500 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services, and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. TD Synnex's edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service.

About CallTower

Since inception in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a global cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications, Contact Center, and Collaboration solutions provider for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates, and supports industry-leading solutions, including Operator Connect for Microsoft® Teams, Teams Direct Routing, GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Microsoft 365, Cisco® Webex Calling / UCM, Cisco® CCP, Zoom (BYOC), Zoom Phone and several contact center options including Five9. For more information, visit .

