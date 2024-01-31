Urban Value Corner Store Brings Convenience And Quality To Harmony Hill Luxury Apartments

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New store offers residents healthy and affordable options close to home

ROWLETT, TX, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Urban Value Corner Store is thrilled to announce its newest location within the vibrant Harmony Hill Luxury Apartment community. This contemporary convenience store provides Harmony residents with a broad selection of grocery items, ready-to-eat meals, coffee, wine and beer right onsite.Founder and CEO Steve McKinley said,“We are so pleased to open our doors at Harmony Hill Luxury Apartments. This is an ideal community for our concept-full of active, discerning residents who appreciate the convenience of having healthy and affordable options just steps from their front doors.”Urban Value Corner Store brings residents quality products in a relaxed, friendly environment. Residents can grab a cup of Hot Chocolate and pastry on their way to work, pick up ingredients for dinner on the way home, or sip a glass of wine in the evening. The store offers fresh foods and beverages as well as everyday essentials.Urban Value Corner Store was founded to transform the urban shopping experience by bringing convenience and quality to residents' doorsteps. This new location within Harmony Hill Luxury Apartments offers residents a peaceful, spotless store to pick up groceries, snacks, meals and more just steps from their homes. Shoppers can browse a range of products like coffee, wine, beer, fresh pastries, healthy grab-and-go options, household essentials, pet supplies and locally made goods.By providing Harmony residents with an affordable and handy shopping choice right in their own community, Urban Value Corner Store aims to make a positive impact and improve quality of life. Residents no longer need to travel far for their everyday necessities and can instead enjoy the ease and comfort of having what they need close at hand.“Residents of Harmony Hill Luxury Apartments expect superior service and amenities,” said McKinley.“We designed this location specifically to enhance the lifestyle of people living in this vibrant area near Firewheel Town Center and Lake Ray Hubbard.”Urban Value Corner Store aims to make life a little easier for people living in high-density housing. The company plans to expand to additional luxury apartment communities in the coming year.For inquiries about placing an Urban Value Corner Store in your luxury apartment community, email info@urbanvaluestore or visit urbanvaluestore.

