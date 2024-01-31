The Cardiovascular Care Group Announces Highly Anticipated Dialysis Access Symposium

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Cardiovascular Care Group is providing a platform for experts and professionals to exchange ideas and information on dialysis access on April 5, 2024.

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, USA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Cardiovascular Care Group, a leading vascular surgery practice, proudly announces the return of their Dialysis Access Symposium on April 5, 2024, from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM, at the Clubhouse at Galloping Hill in Kenilworth, New Jersey. This one-day conference is a must-attend for healthcare professionals, focusing on dialysis nurses, nephrologists, access coordinators, and the wider community. The symposium has been designated as an educational program offering a maximum of 8 AM PRA Category 1 Credits.The Dialysis Access Symposium will assemble a distinguished panel of experts and professionals from the medical industry who will share their extensive knowledge and expertise, offering valuable insights into the challenges associated with dialysis access. Discussions will revolve around the latest techniques and technologies used to address the evolving needs of patients, ensuring optimal care and outcomes.“The conference will highlight the importance of early detection and diagnosis of dialysis access-related issues”, said Dr. Clifford Sales, Managing Partner at TCVCG.“Overall, it will provide a platform for experts and professionals to exchange ideas and information on dialysis access and its related issues.”Event Details:Date: April 5, 2024Time: 7:00 AM - 3:00 PMLocation: The Clubhouse at Galloping Hill, 3 Golf Drive, Kenilworth, NJ 07033Registration Details:Prior to January 31: $99Prior to February 28: $125After March 15: $150Continental breakfast and a box lunch is included in the registration fee.The Cardiovascular Care Group invites healthcare professionals and the community at large to join this event, contributing to the collective progress in dialysis access care.For more information and to register please visit .----About The Cardiovascular Care GroupThe Cardiovascular Care Group is New Jersey's largest Vascular Surgery group dedicated solely to the diagnosis and management of diseases of the arteries and veins. The Cardiovascular Care Group has been delivering care throughout New Jersey since 1963 and is home to some of the best Vascular Surgeons in the country. Consistently recognized by their peers and patients as the top group in the region, TCVCG is dedicated to advancing vascular health and ensuring the highest standards of patient care for management of vascular disease, including carotid artery disease, aortic aneurysms, peripheral artery disease, varicose and spider veins, and dialysis creation and maintenance.For more information, please visit or call 973-759-9000.----About NJ Top DocsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please visit .

