Ramadan Donation Appeal 2024: A Journey To Help Those In Need

On the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan 2024, Al-Wahab Foundation embarks on a compassionate journey with the launch of the Ramadan Donation Appeal 2024. This annual initiative is a heartfelt call to action, inviting communities across the United Kingdom to join hands in supporting the less fortunate and making a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need.

The theme for this year's Ramadan Donation Appeal , "A Journey to Help Those in Need," reflects the organization's commitment to compassion, unity, and collective action. Ramadan is a time for self-reflection, empathy, and generosity, and Al-Wahab Foundation seeks to harness the spirit of the season to create positive change.

Throughout the month-long campaign, since 2014, we as Islamic Charity in the UK are focusing on a variety of impactful projects to address the diverse needs of vulnerable communities. From providing essential food items to families facing hunger to supporting eye surgery initiatives and building a masjid program, the Ramadan Donation Appeal aims to touch the lives of individuals across the socioeconomic spectrum.

Key Highlights of the Ramadan Donation Appeal 2024:



Food Security Initiatives: Distributing nutritious meals to those struggling with food insecurity, ensuring that no one goes to bed hungry during the holy month.

Eye Surgeries: Approximately 2.2 million individuals worldwide face challenges with blindness and vision impairment. Nearly half of these cases are treatable, yet many in poverty lack access to sight-saving treatment. Al-Wahab Foundation, an eye charity, conducts free eye camps and cataract surgeries for disadvantaged communities, restoring eyesight. Contribute to the eye appeal today and give the gift of sight.

Build a Masjid: Thanks to your support and that of thousands like you, we've successfully reconstructed over 50 mosques in Pakistan. This has benefited over 14,000 people without access to suitable prayer spaces. These mosques not only provide a beautiful worship place but also unite communities during challenging times, offering a safe haven and uplifting spirits. Ramadan Donation Appeal: AWF has been distributing your donations since 2014. With local expertise and trusted partners, rest assured your Ramadan charity is handled with care. Operating in crisis-hit areas of Morocco, addressing needs in Pakistan, and providing aid to those in Uganda, your support through our Ramadan Appeal, whether you're fasting or not, can reach more people facing daily hardships. Give Zakat, Sadaqah, Fidya, or Kaffarah to make a difference. Your generosity feeds the hungry, eases suffering in calamity-stricken regions, and empowers the struggling. Fulfill your obligation and keep their hopes alive in Ramadan 2024.

Al-Wahab Foundation invites individuals, businesses, and organizations to participate in this meaningful journey by contributing their resources, time, or donations. Together, we can make a positive impact and sow the seeds of hope and compassion during this sacred time.

In the spirit of transparency and accountability, AWF ensures that every donation received will directly contribute to the welfare of those in need.

To join the "A Journey to Help Those in Need," please visit

Let us unite in the spirit of Ramadan, turning our collective compassion into tangible acts of kindness. Together, we can make this Ramadan a memorable and transformative experience for all.