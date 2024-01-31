Reggie James, Emerges As A Key Influencer In The B2B Tech Sector

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Reggie James, a seasoned business consultant specializing in B2B tech marketing, has solidified his position as a key influencer in the industry. With over two decades of experience in digital marketing strategy, Reggie recently showcased his expertise on several prominent podcasts, hosted by marketing industry leaders Dan Albaum , Elias Crumb , and John Golden .



On the " Transforming Your Digital Marketing Experience " podcast with Dan Albaum, CEO of Forrester's Top 13 Channel PR firm Market Impact, Reggie delves into breakthrough digital marketing strategies that accelerate B2B revenue and drive competitive advantage. This insightful episode is available on Apple Podcast.



Elias Crumb, Founder of Marketing Guys, RevOps-Solutions, and Combinexus, also hosted Reggie on the Marketing Technology Podcast . The episode explores various aspects of B2B tech marketing, emphasizing the importance of a strategic approach in navigating the complexities of the buyer's journey. Reggie's expertise shines as he discusses the evolving landscape of B2B tech marketing in Northern Europe, including Germany and the Netherlands. The podcast can be heard here at The Marketing Guys .

In the most recent podcast, James Golden, sales chat host at podcast SalesPOP, based out of San Diego County, California, said,“We had an enlightening conversation on the evolution of digital marketing in the B2B tech sector and the importance of strategy and branding. Reggie also urges companies to be authentic and not miss the opportunity to do so. I agreed and added that the best time to make a change is now, comparing it to planting a tree. It is a must-listen.” The episode is available here at The SalesPOP Podcast .

Talking of his recent appearances on the podcast, Reggie said,“For many B2B tech leaders , strapped for time and in need of trusted advice, podcasts have emerged as a crucial medium for information consumption, offering a convenient and accessible platform for industry leaders to share insights, strategies, and trends.”

James added,“In a collaborative industry like B2B technology, the need for real value and knowledge cannot be overstated, and I hope the listeners, gain real actionable insights that they can apply.”

James concluded,“In a recent article, I outline the power of podcasting for B2B Tech Leaders and it can be found here - on Reggie James Medium .”



Reggie James, through these podcast appearances, has showcased his ability to navigate the intricacies of the tech digital marketing landscape, emphasizing the integration of new technologies like AI for transformative marketing execution. As a Founder and Managing Director of Digital Clarity, Reggie is forging an indelible mark on the B2B tech marketing landscape and emerging as a pivotal figure, driving industry transformation through insightful discussions.