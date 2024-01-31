(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Logicom, in a powerful collaboration with TLS-IT, has orchestrated a highly successful event that brought Cisco's cutting-edge security products – Umbrella, Duo, Endpoint, and Email Threat Defense – into the spotlight.

TLS-IT, an IT support consultant located in Dubai acting as an integral partner of Logicom, played a key role in seamlessly connecting end customers with Cisco's innovative solutions, placing a strong emphasis on the practical benefits these solutions offer to businesses. The event stands as a testament to Logicom's unwavering commitment to empowering businesses in the ever-evolving landscape of cybersecurity.

The event was not merely a showcase but an interactive experience. Participants had the unique opportunity to engage directly with both Cisco representatives and TLS-IT experts, gaining firsthand insights into the capabilities of the featured security products.

Logicom and TLS-IT, driven by a shared commitment to excellence, continue to foster collaborative initiatives that empower businesses with the knowledge required to navigate and fortify their cybersecurity strategies.

This event marks yet another milestone in their journey to provide comprehensive security solutions that meet the dynamic needs of today's businesses.

