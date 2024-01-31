New Era Technology Presents Microsoft Copilot Series: Unlocking AI In Power Platform

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New Era Technology is excited to present an insightful webinar, "Microsoft Copilot Series: Harness AI in Power Platform," offering a deep dive into the transformative capabilities of Generative AI within Microsoft Power Platform. This webinar will give you a general idea of Copilot & M365, and teach you how to harness Generative AI (Artificial Intelligence) using Copilot within the Power Platform. Learn how Copilot with NLP enables you to create custom Apps, automation, web page creation, Chatbots, and analytics.

Event Details:

Date: February 22nd, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM EST

Key Topics:



Learn to use NLP in Copilot to build rapidly custom Power Apps and analytics solutions

Build intelligent Chatbots as Power Virtual Agents for user and customer-facing scenarios

Build web pages with a simple description instead of extensive coding

Enhance productivity and data accuracy

Build automation for manual workflows with process automation wherever needed Drive business excellence using Copilot in the Power Platform

Featured Speaker: Ashish Gupta

Ashish Gupta has over 20 years of experience in the design, development, and maintenance of N-Tier applications in Microsoft Technologies. He is a Microsoft Certified Solutions Architect in Azure, Office 365, and SharePoint. He started his career as a VB/ASP programmer. He has vast experience in digital transformation and architecting enterprise-scale applications for a variety of clients. Ashish has been with New Era Technology, for over 11 years, empowering organizations moving to the cloud. Ashish has worked with many customers at New Era to implement their Enterprise-level cloud migrations.

Registration:

Secure your spot for this exclusive webinar and unlock the full potential of AI in the Microsoft Power Platform. Register now to stay at the forefront of innovation and productivity.

Registration Link

Leading Copilot expert will show you ways to build custom apps quickly using the power of AI.