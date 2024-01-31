Claim Up To €2,100 For Switching To Solar Energy In Mayo With Westquay Energy's SEAI Grants Support

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

The firm has ensured the best resources to help homeowners, businesses, and communities offset the costs of switching or upgrading to solar energy in Mayo with tailored renewable energy solutions.

Meet the friendly team of solar PV experts at WestQuay Energy, who have carved a niche for supplying tailored solutions for solar energy in Mayo . As a SEAI-registered installer of solar PV systems, WestQuay Energy can be your trusted partner for SEAI application support and BER assessments, all in one place.

“WestQuay were efficient and did a very clean job of installation with minimal disruptions," reads a top Trustpilot review of a previous customer of WestQuay Energy.

Their prestigious clientele includes AOMalley Carpets & Furniture, EngineRe, and 6th Sense Global Designs. The company works with individual homeowners and commercial and agricultural PV installations in Mayo and several other parts of Ireland.