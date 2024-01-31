               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani Ambassador Presents Credentials To PRC Chairman


1/31/2024 3:12:26 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Azerbaijani Ambassador Bunyad Huseynov presented his credentials to President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

It should be noted that today Xi Jinping accepted credentials of ambassadors of 42 countries.

Recall that Bunyad Huseynov was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the People's Republic of China in August 2023 by the order of President Ilham Aliyev.

