Azerbaijani Ambassador Presents Credentials To PRC Chairman

Azerbaijani Ambassador Bunyad Huseynov presented his credentials
to President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.
It should be noted that today Xi Jinping accepted credentials of
ambassadors of 42 countries.
Recall that Bunyad Huseynov was appointed Ambassador
Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to
the People's Republic of China in August 2023 by the order of
President Ilham Aliyev.
