Indian Pilots Fly To Baku Without Authorization

India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation has ruled out two
IndiGo pilots after the airline's flight from Delhi to Baku left
Monday night without permission from the air traffic controller, Azernews reports, citing Indian media.
Sources at the Indira Gandhi International Airport said IndiGo
flight 6E 1803 from Delhi to Baku took off at 7:38 p.m. Monday
without the air traffic controller's permission to depart.
"The matter is being investigated. Both pilots have been
suspended pending completion of the investigation," a spokesman for
India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation said.
In a separate statement, the airline said, "The incident is
under investigation, and appropriate action will be taken if
necessary."
