Russian Army Launches 156 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region In Past Day, Causing Damage

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, the occupiers launched 156 attacks on 24 settlements across the Zaporizhzhia region. No civilian casualties were reported.
Yuriy Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
“Rushists hit Orikhiv and Mala Tokmachka with four aerial projectiles, and also shelled Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Stepnohirsk and Kamianske with MLRS. 47 enemy UAVs attacked Novoandriivka, Novodarivka, Charivne, Chervone, Huliaipilske, Malynivka, Levadne, Poltava and Pavlivka," the post says. Read also:
Ukrainian forces shoot down 14 out of 20 Shaheds overnight
Another 99 enemy artillery strikes hit Huliaipole, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, Bilohirya, Shcherbaky, Poltavka, Luhanske, Stepove, Piatykhatky, Lobkove and other frontline towns and villages.
There were six reports about damage caused to residential buildings.
As earlier reported by Ukrinform, according to the regional governor, there is still a threat of a strike on the Zaporizhzhia region with Kh-59 and S-400 missiles, as well as the threat of UAV attacks.
Photo: Yuriy Malashko, Telegram
