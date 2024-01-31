Man Injured In Russian Shelling Of Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled the Korabelnyi district of Kherson, injuring a civilian man.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, said this in a Facebook post , Ukrinform reports.

"As a result of another shelling of the Korabelnyi district of Kherson by the Russian occupation forces, a man born in 1961 was wounded," the post reads.

Russian army launches 156 strikes onregion in past day, causing damage

As noted, he was hospitalized with an explosive injury and damage to blood vessels of the hamstring area. Doctors assess the victim's condition as moderate.

As Ukrinform reported, over the past day, the Russian army shelled the Kherson region 53 times on January 30, killing one person and injuring another two.