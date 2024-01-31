               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Man Injured In Russian Shelling Of Kherson


1/31/2024 3:11:53 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled the Korabelnyi district of Kherson, injuring a civilian man.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, said this in a Facebook post , Ukrinform reports.

"As a result of another shelling of the Korabelnyi district of Kherson by the Russian occupation forces, a man born in 1961 was wounded," the post reads.

Read also: Russian army launches 156 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region in past day, causing damage

As noted, he was hospitalized with an explosive injury and damage to blood vessels of the hamstring area. Doctors assess the victim's condition as moderate.

As Ukrinform reported, over the past day, the Russian army shelled the Kherson region 53 times on January 30, killing one person and injuring another two.

MENAFN31012024000193011044ID1107790557

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search