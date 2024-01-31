Bank of England data suggests easing impact of high interest rates on mortgage approvals

(MENAFN) Recent data from the Bank of England suggests that the impact of high-interest rates may be starting to ease. According to the Bank's money and credit data, the number of new mortgages approved in December reached a level that had not been seen in seven months. Specifically, 50,500 new mortgages were approved last month, marking the highest figure since May of the previous year.



Simultaneously, there was a noteworthy development in the average interest rate for new mortgages.



For the first time since November 2021, the average interest rate experienced a decline, dropping by 0.06 percentage points to 5.28 percent. Despite this positive trend, there was a notable decrease of £830 million in net mortgage lending, a figure significantly lower than the expected £250 million increase as projected by economists surveyed by a UK-based news agency.



The housing market had been experiencing a downturn as mortgages became costlier due to 14 consecutive interest rate hikes by the Bank of England.



Consequently, this led to a situation where houses were becoming more affordable for potential buyers.



The Bank's series of rate increases brought the rate to 5.25 percent in August, a level not observed since 2008. This stance has been maintained in subsequent interest rate decisions by the regulatory authority.



In addition to the data on mortgage approvals and interest rates, Tuesday's report also indicated a growth in the number of individuals opting to remortgage their properties.



In detail, the number of people remortgaging increased to 30,800 in December from 25,700 in November, indicating a shifting trend in the mortgage market.

