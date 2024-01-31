Matrix Comsec Redefines Railway Security Landscape At 5Th Rail Analysis Innovation Summit

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Vadodara, 30th January, 2024: Matrix Comsec, a pioneer in Security and Telecom solutions, distinguished itself as a standout participant at the 5th Rail Analysis Innovation and Excellence Summit held in New Delhi. The event, hosted at Hotel Le Meridien, New Delhi, on January 30, 2024, provided an invaluable platform for Matrix to showcase its extensive portfolio of advanced security products and bespoke solutions engineered for the dynamic landscape of the Indian Railways sector.



Among the highlights were the RDSO 6.0-compliant IP cameras, a groundbreaking achievement for Matrix as the first Indian company to offer such solutions for Indian Railways. These cameras, certified by STQC Delhi lab for adhering to OWASP ASVS 4.0 L2 norms mandated by RDSO for cybersecurity, ensure robust data protection against cyber threats during transmission and storage.



Matrix showcased its state-of-the-art IP Video Surveillance solutions, featuring enterprise-grade VMS, NVRs, and IP Cameras with resolutions up to 8MP. Matrix showcased its recently launched All-Color Camera, capable of capturing colored images even in challenging low-light conditions, with the help of warm LEDs. Attendees were also introduced to the newly launched Ruggedized IP Camera, designed to withstand the rigors of transportation environments with its anti-vibration and shock-resistant properties.



Moreover, Matrix showcased its PTZ IR Camera, boasting up to 42x optical zoom and 16x digital zoom for capturing detailed images from a distance. Attendees also had a chance to witness Matrixâ€TMs existing line of Project Bullet IP Cameras and Project Dome IP Cameras tailored for large-scale organizations. These cameras, fortified with UL and NEMA certifications, promise unparalleled resilience against environmental threats while delivering high-resolution imagery for enhanced clarity and protection.



In addressing the evolving needs of advanced surveillance systems, Matrix presented its Enterprise Network Video Recorder (ENVR), capable of supporting 32/64/128/256 channels and offering a storage capacity of up to 144 TB, ensuring continuous 24/7 surveillance with minimal downtime.



Furthermore, visitors explored SATATYA SAMAS, Matrix's Video Management Software (VMS) equipped with Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA), capable of supporting up to 65,535 cameras.

In the domain of Access Control and Time-Attendance, attendees got a chance to witness demonstrations of COSEC ARGO FACE, an intelligent door controller featuring high-speed face recognition technology, and COSEC VEGA, Matrixâ€TMs AADHAAR-enabled biometric attendance device, among other innovative solutions.



Kaushal Kadakia, Marketing Head at Matrix, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "The 5th Rail Analysis Innovation and Excellence Summit provided us an excellent platform to showcase our specialized security solutions tailored for the Indian Railways. We are eager to engage with key decision-makers from the Indian Government to discuss potential collaborations and advancements in railway security."

