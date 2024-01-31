Cameron says UK possibly to admit Palestinian state

(MENAFN) British Foreign Secretary David Cameron has disclosed that the United Kingdom is deliberating whether to formally recognize a Palestinian state, a move he believes could contribute to "irreversible progress" in achieving peace in the Middle East. Speaking at a reception for Arab diplomats in London, Cameron outlined key steps he advocates for, including calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas, and providing the Palestinian people with "a political horizon" toward a two-state solution.



Expressing the United Kingdom's responsibility in the peace process, Cameron emphasized the need to outline the characteristics and functioning of a potential Palestinian state. He mentioned that, in collaboration with allies, the issue of recognizing a Palestinian state would be explored, potentially at the United Nations. Cameron sees this recognition as a significant factor in making the peace process irreversible.



If the United Kingdom proceeds with recognizing Palestinian statehood, it would mark a landmark diplomatic move. While the British government stated in 2011 that it would recognize a Palestinian state, it did not specify this recognition as a full-fledged United Nation member. In 2014, the House of Commons passed a motion urging the government to declare recognition, but then-Prime Minister Cameron did not take that step.



The United Kingdom's current official position, as articulated by Britain's ambassador to the United Nation General Assembly in November, is a commitment to working with partners toward a two-state solution based on 1967 lines, with Jerusalem as a shared capital. As the United Kingdom contemplates potential recognition, the geopolitical landscape in the Middle East may see shifts, and the move could carry significant implications for regional dynamics and ongoing peace efforts.



