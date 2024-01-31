Triple A Services & Petroleum Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Atong Amos To Speak At Global Black Impact Summit (GBIS) 2024

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



As global demand for energy continues to grow, the innovations of Black entrepreneurs has become key for advancing access to electricity in a sustainable manner. Across the world, Black-owned energy companies are making great strides towards developing projects, spearheading community development and ushering in a new era of industry growth and success. During this year's Global Black Impact Summit (GBIS) ( ), Atong Amos, Founder and CEO of Triple A Services & Petroleum ( ), will share insight into Black excellence within the field of energy.



Amos brings a wealth of experience and a dedication to positive change. A South Sudanese-born continental youth, Amos is not merely a business leader; she is a multifaceted professional, with experience as an entrepreneur, civil society activist, philanthropist, and mentor. As the CEO of Triple A Petroleum and Services, Amos is playing a key role in advancing the energy sector in South Sudan.

In addition to her role at Triple A Petroleum and Services, Amos is the President and Founder of Gold Orchid Events Management, one of South Sudan's largest event management and planning companies. Specializing in corporate events such as product launches, government conferences, summits, as well as private occasions and weddings, she has demonstrated her prowess in diverse sectors.

Her leadership is not only confined to business, as she has been actively engaged with the Aliab Rural Development Agency for over nine years, providing assistance for relief and development. Additionally, her previous role as Chair of the Board of Directors at Assistance for Relief and Development Agency reflects her commitment to driving positive change in South Sudan.

During GBIS 2024 - taking place on February 27 in Dubai - Amos will share her wealth of experiences, providing profound insights into leadership, community development, and the power of Black Excellence.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.

About Global Black Impact Summit 2024:

Organized by Energy Capital & Power, GBIS is an annual event that seeks to celebrate the achievements of the Black community, promote excellence, and explore untapped potential across various fields. This year's summit, taking place on February 27 in Dubai, is set to be a transformative experience, featuring influential speakers, engaging panel discussions, and networking opportunities that empower attendees to reach new heights.

To secure your spot at this prestigious gathering, register promptly at .

--br- src="" alt="Energy Capital & Power" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo