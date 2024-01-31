Kuwait Amir Patronizes, Attends Flag-Hoisting Ceremony At Bayan Palace

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 31 (KUNA) -- A Kuwaiti flag-hoisting ceremony took place at Bayan Palace on Wednesday under the patronage, and in presence, of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, President of Kuwait's Supreme Judicial Council, the head of the Court of Cassation Adel Bouresli and senior state officials, attended the event.

The motorcade of His Highness the Amir arrived at the venue, given a 21-gun salute and warm welcome by the personnel of the Army, Police and National Guard.

His Highness the Amir then hoisted the flag and the National Anthem was played. (end)

