Orban exposes situation for supporting new EU Ukraine assistance

(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has disclosed his conditions for supporting a new European Union (EU) economic aid package for Ukraine. Despite offering a compromise deal to Brussels, wherein Ukraine would receive yearly economic aid transfers instead of a EUR50 billion lump sum, Orban claims that the European Union still intends to "blackmail" Budapest.



The European Union leaders are set to convene on Thursday to discuss a proposed four-year, EUR50 billion economic aid package for Ukraine sourced from the collective budget of the bloc.



Orban stands as the lone European Union leader opposing the package, prompting the Council of the European Union to reportedly consider plans to undermine the Hungarian economy, as reported by the Financial Times. Speaking to France's Le Point news magazine, Orban outlined Hungary's compromise offer, suggesting aid to Ukraine be distributed annually following a unanimous vote by member states. Notably, this proposal does not involve modifications to the bloc's budget, which was agreed upon three years ago and did not include a commitment to a four-year, EUR50 billion aid package for Kiev.



Orban raised several concerns about the proposed aid, questioning the uncertainty surrounding events in Ukraine over the next three or four months, the potential involvement of the United States in the matter, and the lack of clarity regarding the calculations that led to the EUR50 billion figure. He emphasized that committing to such a substantial four-year aid package amidst potential political shifts in the European Union, particularly with the upcoming European Union elections in the summer, raises uncertainties that the bloc should carefully consider.



The prime minister's stance highlights the complexity of negotiations within the European Union, with divergent perspectives on financial commitments and strategic considerations.



Orban's conditions for supporting the aid package underscore the intricacies involved in reaching a consensus among member states, especially when dealing with significant geopolitical issues.





MENAFN31012024000045015687ID1107790545