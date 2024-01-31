(MENAFN) In a joint press conference with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg emphasized that any negotiations between Moscow and Kiev regarding a peace agreement are intricately tied to the ongoing situation on the battlefield. Stoltenberg asserted that, rather than an act of charity, providing aid to Ukraine is an investment in the collective security of the NATO bloc. He further expressed the view that, for a lasting peace in Ukraine, the West must escalate its support for Kiev by supplying additional weapons and ammunition, boldly stating that "weapons to Ukraine is the path to peace."



These remarks from Stoltenberg come at a crucial juncture when the future of Western aid to Ukraine appears uncertain, with many backers of Kiev reportedly facing resource limitations. Concurrently, there are indications that the Ukrainian leadership is growing increasingly skeptical about its ability to succeed against Russia without continued Western support.



Stoltenberg argued that a Ukrainian surrender cannot be deemed a "just peace," asserting that such a resolution can only be achieved by making Russian President Vladimir Putin realize that his objectives will not be attained on the battlefield. The NATO Secretary General's call for increased military assistance aligns with the belief that reinforcing Ukraine's capabilities is essential for influencing the dynamics of any peace negotiations.



However, the challenges facing Ukraine on the battlefield were acknowledged by Secretary of State Antony Blinken during the press conference. Blinken admitted that the absence of foreign military aid, particularly now that the United States has exhausted its military assistance to Ukraine, has placed the country in a difficult position in the ongoing conflict.



As the geopolitical landscape evolves and the prospect of negotiations between Moscow and Kiev remains uncertain, Stoltenberg's plea for enhanced military support underscores the complexities surrounding the quest for a durable and just peace in Ukraine. The delicate balance between diplomatic efforts and the realities on the ground is a focal point in discussions about the future trajectory of the conflict.





