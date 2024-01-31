Delaware judge invalidates Elon Musk’s USD56B Tesla pay package

(MENAFN) A Delaware judge made a ruling on Tuesday, declaring Elon Musk's USD56 billion pay package at Tesla Inc. from 2018 as void. The decision favored a shareholder who had raised concerns about the package being deemed "unfair."



"The concept of fairness calls for a holistic analysis that takes into consideration two basic issues: process and price. The process leading to the approval of Musk’s compensation plan was deeply flawed," Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Delaware Chancery Court expressed her judgment within the decision.



The judge stated that the pay package that Tesla gave to Musk was "the largest compensation plan in the history of public markets."



In her comprehensive 200-page ruling, Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Delaware Chancery Court posed a critical question: "Was the richest person in the world overpaid?", she further mentioned: "The stockholder plaintiff in this derivative lawsuit says so. He claims that Tesla, Inc.’s directors breached their fiduciary duties by awarding Elon Musk a performance-based equity-compensation plan."



The plan presented Musk with the chance to acquire 12 tranches of Tesla stock options, with each tranche symbolizing 1 percent of Tesla’s total outstanding shares as of January 21, 2018.



Later on Tuesday, Musk wrote in a post on X: "Never incorporate your company in the state of Delaware."

