Fortifying The Future : Armored Vehicles Market Rolls Toward A $21.97 Billion Horizon By 2026

Armored vehicles serve a wide array of indispensable purposes across both defense and commercial sectors.

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global armored vehicle market accounted for $15.96 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to garner $21.97 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2019 to 2026.

An increase in demand for armored vehicles due to militarization of law enforcement agencies and surge in demand for bulletproof vehicles have boosted the growth of the global armored vehicles market . On the contrary, reduction in the national defense budget hinders the market growth. However, the adoption of unmanned combat vehicles and the production of modular armored vehicles would unlock lucrative opportunities in the coming years.

The global armored vehicle market is segmented on the basis of application, drive type, vehicle type, and geography. Based on the application, the market is divided into defense and commercial. The commercial segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.4% through 2026. However, the defense segment dominated in 2018, contributing more than four-fifths of the total revenue.

On the basis of drive type, the market is categorized into wheel and track. The wheel segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 4.6% during the study period and held the largest share in 2018. The segment contributed to more than three-fourths of the market.

The global armored vehicle market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Europe is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 5.0% from 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the market across Europe held the lion's share in 2018, contributing to more than one-third of the market.

Key Finding of The Armored Vehicles Market:

✔️Based on application, the commercial segment is anticipated to grow at a lucrative growth rate.

✔️Based on drive type, the wheel segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2018.

✔️Based on region, Europe is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period of armored vehicle industry.

✔️Based on region, Europe contributed the highest market revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to maintain its lead during the armored vehicles market forecast period.

