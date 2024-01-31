(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wilde Lake Church, a Pensacola Church, Celebrates 132 Years of Faith and Community Service

- Nick MayPENSACOLA, FLORIDA, USA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pensacola's historic Wilde Lake Church, a Pensacola church located at 2800 Wilde Lake Blvd, Pensacola, FL 32526, is proud to announce the celebration of its 132nd anniversary. This momentous occasion marks more than a century of unwavering faith, community service, and spiritual guidance.Originally founded as Pine Forest Methodist Church, Wilde Lake Church has been a cornerstone of the Pensacola community since its inception. The church has continually adapted to meet the changing needs of its congregation and community while maintaining its core values of love, compassion, and faith in God.The anniversary celebration is set to include a series of special events, worship services, and community outreach programs throughout the year. These activities will not only honor the church's rich history but also look forward to a future of continued service and spiritual growth."We are incredibly proud of our heritage and the impact we've made in the lives of countless individuals and families over the years," said Nick May, executive pastor of Wilde Lake Church. "Our 132nd anniversary is a testament to the strength and resilience of our church faith. We invite everyone to join us in this celebration and to be a part of our journey moving forward."Wilde Lake Church extends an open invitation to all members of the community to participate in these events. Details of these events can be found on the church's website at href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">wildelake/ or through their social media."This is a fantastic church!" stated Gaye Miller, a member of Wilde Lake Church. "The pastor, his wife, the staff, and the Parshoners are so wonderful!"For more information about the anniversary events or to learn more about Wilde Lake Church, please contact the church office at (850) 466-6620 or via email at ...ch.About Wilde Lake Church:Wilde Lake Church is a vibrant faith community church in Pensacola , Florida. With a history dating back to 1892, the church has been a beacon of hope, offering spiritual guidance, community support, and a range of programs and services to meet the diverse needs of its congregation and the broader community.

