Lindsay Lohan Takes A Stroll With Husband, Newborn Amid Shooting

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Jan 31 (IANS) Singer-actress Lindsay Lohan took a family walk with her husband, Bader Shammas, and their newborn baby Luai.

The little family were spotted in Alpharetta, Georgia where Lindsay is reportedly filming her newest Netflix holiday film 'Our Little Secret', reports co.

She recently found a niche starring in the streaming service's holiday films like 2022's 'Falling for Christmas'.

While out on the walk, the 37-year-old Mean Girls star ate ice cream in a waffle cone as she strolled next to Bader pushing Luai in an olive green stroller.

As per co, Lindsay bundled up in a dark olive coat with a hood lined with brown faux fur. On her bottom half she wore grey leggings, Adidas trainers, and black socks. Her signature red hair was up in a bun and she had black sunglasses perched on top of her head.

The actress opted for a no-make up look and accessorised with a grey crossbody purse. Meanwhile, Bader wore grey trainers, grey sweatpants, and a zipped up black puffer jacket with the hood up.

He also appeared to have a baseball cap on and dark sunglasses over his eyes. His facial hair was a clean-shaven stubble.

The happy couple announced they had their son last July in Dubai, where the couple live together. At the time, a representative of the family said, "Lindsay Lohan and her financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai. The family is over the moon in love."

--IANS

aa/kvd