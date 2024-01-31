European economy avoids technical recession, stagnates amid outstanding challenges

(MENAFN) Contrary to prevailing expectations of a consecutive contraction, the European economy managed to avoid sliding into a technical recession in the final quarter of the previous year. Data from Eurostat, the European statistics agency, revealed that the eurozone economy achieved stagnant growth, registering zero expansion from October to the end of December. This followed a slight contraction of 0.1 percent in the third quarter, assuaging concerns that the region might face a technical recession, defined by two successive quarters of negative growth.



The challenges persisting in the eurozone are multifaceted, marked by high energy prices, elevated credit costs, and sluggish growth in Germany, the largest economy in the continent. The fourth-quarter data adds to a series of economic setbacks, as none of the twenty eurozone countries managed to achieve robust growth since the third quarter of 2022 when the economy recorded a modest 0.5 percent expansion.



As the new year unfolds, prospects for economic improvement remain muted. Business activity indicators continue to flash red, signaling ongoing contraction and underscoring the persistent headwinds faced by the eurozone economies. The landscape is characterized by a confluence of factors contributing to the challenges, warranting a close watch on policy responses and potential interventions to stimulate growth and mitigate the impact of the existing economic vulnerabilities.

MENAFN31012024000045015682ID1107790506