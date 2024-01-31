UK expects major population growth of 6.1M by 2036 motivated by immigration

(MENAFN) The British Office for National Statistics released projections on Tuesday indicating that the United Kingdom's population is poised to witness a substantial increase of 6.1 million individuals by mid-2036, primarily fueled by migration. These official forecasts are expected to intensify the political discourse on immigration and elevate the pressure on British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, particularly in the lead-up to upcoming elections.



According to the statistics office, the UK's population, which stood at 67 million in mid-2021, is projected to surge to 73.7 million by mid-2036, marking a notable escalation driven predominantly by a rise in the number of arrivals. Over a 15-year period, the anticipated increase reflects expectations that births will outnumber deaths by approximately 541,000, coupled with an estimated total international migration of 6.1 million people.



In November, figures revealed a record high annual net migration rate to the UK, reaching 745,000 people in 2022. This heightened level of migration has persisted, with a significant portion of migrants originating from countries such as India, Nigeria, and China, rather than the European Union.



The forecasts presented by the Office of National Statistics on Tuesday envision a continuation of robust net migration levels, with an assumption that it will average 315,000 people annually starting from the year ending mid-2028. These projections underscore the ongoing significance of migration in shaping the demographic landscape of the UK, sparking debates on policy considerations and the potential impact on various aspects of the nation's socio-economic fabric.

