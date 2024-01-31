Elon Musk`s brain chip gets rooted in first human Elon Musk`s brain chip gets rooted in first human

(MENAFN) In a groundbreaking development, Elon Musk's biotech company, Neuralink, has achieved a significant milestone by successfully implanting its brain chip in a human for the first time. Musk announced the achievement on his social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), stating that the recipient is in good condition and recovering well after the surgery. The company aims to revolutionize the field by creating an interface that enables individuals to control devices solely through their brain activity.



Named PRIME (Precise Robotically Implanted Brain-Computer Interface), Neuralink's first human trial sets the stage for transformative advancements in neurotechnology. The company envisions developing a fully-implantable, wireless brain-computer interface that holds the potential to offer groundbreaking treatments for individuals with various disabilities, including paralysis. The R1 Robot, designed by Neuralink, played a pivotal role in surgically implanting the chip in a specific region of the brain responsible for motor function.



Elaborating on the technology, Musk shared that the chip is intended to record and transmit brain signals wirelessly to an app capable of decoding movement intentions. The initial results of the trial have shown promising neuron spike detection, indicating the successful communication of chemical and electrical signals from brain cells to the rest of the body.



Despite the promising advancements, Neuralink's journey to this achievement has not been without challenges. Last year, the company faced allegations of "animal-welfare violations" related to earlier tests. More than 20 current and former Neuralink employees, along with internal company documents obtained by Reuters, revealed that Musk's drive to accelerate development had led to some "botched experiments."



The human trial received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May, overcoming regulatory hurdles. Neuralink's commitment to pushing the boundaries of neuroscience and technology underscores its determination to unlock new possibilities for individuals with neurological conditions. As the company navigates the ethical and scientific complexities of brain-computer interfaces, the successful human implantation marks a significant step forward in realizing the potential of Neuralink's vision.



MENAFN31012024000045015687ID1107790504