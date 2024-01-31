Value of exports from Iran’s Aras Free Zone surges by 30 percent in 9 months

(MENAFN) The value of exports from the Aras Free Trade-Industrial Zone (AFZ) in Iran's northwestern province of East Azarbaijan experienced a significant increase of 30 percent during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-December 21, 2023), compared to the corresponding period in the previous year. This announcement was made by Majid Kiani, the managing director of the Aras Free Trade-Industrial Zone Organization.



According to Kiani, commodities worth USD148 million were exported from the zone during the mentioned nine-month period. The main items exported from the zone included greenhouse products, dried fruits, oil products, steel ingots, and plastic products. The major export destinations for these goods were Russia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Armenia, Georgia, UAE, Kazakhstan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.



In addition to the increase in export value, Kiani also highlighted the growth in the production of goods within the zone during the first nine months of the current year. Production units in the region supplied 148,000 tons of industrial products and 107,000 tons of agricultural products during this period.



The establishment of free trade zones (FTZs) in Iran dates back to the Iranian calendar year 1368 (March 1989 - March 1990). These zones were introduced following a decline in the country's oil income in the preceding year, prompting the government to focus on promoting non-oil exports and fostering economic growth through trade diversification initiatives.

