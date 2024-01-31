IMF increases global growth forecast for 2024 to 3.1 percent, indicating resilience in major economies

(MENAFN) In its recently updated annual report on global economic prospects, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised its global growth forecast for 2024 to 3.1 percent, acknowledging the remarkable resilience demonstrated by major advanced and emerging economies worldwide. This positive adjustment represents an improvement from the 2.9 percent growth projected in the previous report published in October. The IMF's reassessment particularly highlighted the economic outlook for key players such as the United States, China, India, Russia, and Mexico.



Speaking to reporters ahead of the report's publication, IMF Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas emphasized the global trend of lower inflation and enhanced growth. Gourinchas noted that this phenomenon extended beyond the United States, pointing to the considerable resilience exhibited by the economies of several nations throughout the past year, a trend anticipated to persist into 2024. Notable examples include China, Russia, Brazil, and India, which have demonstrated remarkable economic fortitude amid various challenges.



Despite the optimistic adjustment in growth expectations, the report underscores that global growth is anticipated to remain below its recent historical average of 3.8 percent for the current year and the following, primarily due to several persistent factors. These include the ongoing impact of rising interest rates, the gradual withdrawal of government support related to the Covid-19 pandemic, and a continuous decline in productivity levels. While the IMF's revised forecast signals a positive trajectory, it also recognizes the multifaceted challenges that could temper the pace of global economic recovery in the coming years.

