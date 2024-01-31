Tensions in Middle East raise oil prices, prompting JPMorgan to underline possible financial fallout

(MENAFN) JPMorgan, in a research note released on Tuesday, emphasized that the ongoing geopolitical conflict in the Middle East could introduce upward pressures on oil and energy prices in the immediate future. The US Investment Bank expressed concern about the impact of this conflict and its consequences on the Red Sea region, foreseeing a ripple effect leading to increased food prices attributable to surges in fertilizer prices and transportation costs.



The research note underlined that the decline in oil supplies, notably from Saudi Arabia and Russia since the second half of 2023, had already contributed to a rise in oil prices. JPMorgan warned that the recent conflict in Israel introduces a new set of potential risks, particularly if there are disruptions to oil production or the supply chain in the region.



Highlighting the broader implications, the bank stated, “Rising energy prices and broader market volatility as a result of the recent conflict reinforce our view of focusing on fixed income and high-quality equities.” JPMorgan's cautious approach suggests a recognition of the potential economic ramifications associated with heightened tensions in the Middle East.



The sudden increase in oil prices, following a low point in June, was emphasized in the report. Notably, Brent crude oil, which stood at USD72 per barrel in June, has now averaged USD82 per barrel. The bank attributed this surge to various factors, including the OPEC+ alliance's agreement to reduce oil production, voluntary cuts by major players like Saudi Arabia and Russia, and the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas. JPMorgan highlighted the rise in oil prices as indicative of a potential premium on supply risks, further contributing to market uncertainties.

