Turkey, UK move forward with strong financial partnership

(MENAFN) Despite the complex challenges posed by the "Brexit" process, which witnessed Britain's departure from the European Union, trade exchange between Turkey and the United Kingdom has not only endured but also exhibited remarkable resilience. Data compiled by Anatolia Agency from the Turkish Statistical Authority reveals that, by the end of 2023, the volume of trade between the two nations had reached an impressive USD17.67 billion, marking an 8.5 percent growth compared to the USD16.3 billion recorded in 2020, the year of the UK's exit from the EU.



Turkey's exports to the United Kingdom, a key component of this flourishing trade relationship, witnessed a significant uptick. In 2020, Turkish exports to the UK stood at USD10.9 billion, and this figure experienced a robust 7.6 percent growth, reaching USD11.7 billion by the close of 2023. Notably, the composition of these exports reflects the diverse range of products fueling this economic interchange.



Car exports emerged as the leading category among Turkish exports to Britain, totaling USD3.295 billion. Following closely were electronic and electrical appliances, amounting to USD1.658 billion, and ready-made clothing at USD1.537 billion. This diversified export profile highlights the strength and adaptability of the trade ties between Turkey and the UK, suggesting a mutual commitment to maintaining and expanding their economic partnership post-Brexit. The sustained momentum in trade underscores the resilience of both economies and their ability to navigate the evolving landscape of global trade dynamics.

MENAFN31012024000045015682ID1107790500