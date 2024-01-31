Iran exports 2.477M tons of steel products in 9 months

(MENAFN) During the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-December 21, 2023), Iran exported 2.477 million tons of steel products, as announced by the Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA). This figure represents a slight increase of about one percent compared to the same period in the previous year when 2.458 million tons were exported.



In terms of production, Iran manufactured 16.626 million tons of steel products during the first nine months of the current year. This output reflects a modest rise of 0.25 percent compared to the corresponding period in the previous year, during which 16.586 million tons were produced.



According to the latest report from the World Steel Association (WSA), Iran's steel production surged to 3.0 million tons in November 2023, marking a notable 7.6 percent increase compared to the previous month's figures.



Furthermore, the WSA report indicates that Iran's crude steel production totaled 28.1 million tons during the first 11 months of 2023. This achievement represents a 0.6 percent increase compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.



These statistics underscore Iran's steady performance and growth trajectory in the steel industry, both in terms of production output and export volumes, despite the challenges and dynamics within the global steel market.

