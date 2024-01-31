China's manufacturing sector confronts ongoing struggles as financial recovery falters

(MENAFN) The latest official survey, released on Wednesday, reveals that China's manufacturing activity has contracted for the fourth consecutive month in January, highlighting ongoing difficulties in both the significant manufacturing sector and the broader economy as they struggle to regain momentum in the early months of 2024.



According to the official purchasing managers' index for the manufacturing sector, January's reading saw a modest increase to 49.2 points from December's 49.0. Despite a boost in production, the index remains below the crucial 50-point threshold that delineates growth from contraction. This aligns with the consensus forecast of 49.2 points in a Reuters poll, providing the first official glimpse into how the world's second-largest economy is faring at the outset of the new year, following a post-Covid-19 recovery that fell short of expectations.



The data is influenced by the impending Lunar New Year, scheduled for February 10 this year, during which factories may close early, and workers could be sent home ahead of the holiday. This seasonal factor adds complexity to the interpretation of the manufacturing activity indicators.



Qi Wei Zhang, the chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, emphasizes that the economic momentum remains weak, attributing it to persistent deflationary pressures. He anticipates that the Chinese central bank will take measures to address these challenges by potentially reducing interest rates in the first half of the year, aiming to stimulate domestic demand and bolster economic growth. The survey underscores the ongoing uncertainties and headwinds facing China's economic landscape, emphasizing the need for proactive measures to navigate the complexities of the global economic environment.

