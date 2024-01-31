Red Sea navigational disruptions put pressure on Chinese exports

(MENAFN) The Red Sea region is currently experiencing widespread disruptions due to a series of continuous attacks by the Houthi rebels on ships, prompting the rerouting of several vessels towards alternative routes around Africa. This unsettling situation has far-reaching implications for the global economy, with China, as one of the world's largest economies, facing unique challenges, particularly in the realm of exports.



According to a report titled "Shipping Chaos in the Red Sea Puts Pressure on Chinese Exports" published by the thinkchina platform, it is estimated that an astounding USD120 billion worth of Chinese imports and USD160 billion in Chinese exports pass through the strategically significant Bab al-Mandeb Strait annually. This constitutes a substantial portion of the total maritime trade, which is estimated to be around USD1.5 trillion.



The Bab al-Mandeb Strait plays a crucial role in connecting the Asian continent to both Europe and North America, serving as a conduit for approximately 12 percent of seaborne oil, 8 percent of liquefied natural gas, and a significant volume of container traffic. However, the current disturbances in the region are disrupting these vital trade flows.



Under normal circumstances, some of the trade that is currently being redirected around the Cape of Good Hope could potentially be rerouted via rail to Europe or through the Panama Canal to the East Coast of the United States. Unfortunately, these alternative transportation corridors are also grappling with severe disruptions, exacerbating the challenges faced by Chinese exporters. The report underscores the intricate interdependence of global trade routes and the cascading effects of regional conflicts on the interconnected network of the world economy.

MENAFN31012024000045015682ID1107790497