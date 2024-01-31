South Korea defeat Saudi Arabia 4-2 in penalty shootout, to progress in Asian Cup

(MENAFN) South Korea defeated Saudi Arabia 4-2 in a penalty shootout, securing their spot in the Asian Cup quarter-finals. The captivating last-16 match ended 1-1 after extra time at Education City Stadium.



Cho Gue-sung of South Korea scored the equalizer in second-half added time to nullify Abdullah Radif's opening goal.



During the penalty shootout, Sami al-Najei and Abdulrahman Ghareeb of Saudi Arabia had their penalties saved by Jo Hyeon-woo, allowing South Korea to advance.



“I had confidence that I could make some saves for my team. I’m happy I could take my team through to the next round,” Jo informed news media.



South Korea successfully converted all their penalties, securing their advancement to the next round. However, they face a tight schedule, with only two days to recover after playing 120 minutes. Their quarter-final match against 2015 champions Australia is scheduled for Friday. This short turnaround time presents a challenge for South Korea as they prepare for their upcoming fixture against Australia.



“That’s the reason why I badly wanted to win our group,” South Korea coach Jürgen Klinsmann stated. “Some people said I was happy not to top the group and avoid Japan. We didn’t win the group and we’ve paid the price. But this win has given this team more spirit. I enjoy coaching this group and they badly want to do well for their country. We wanted to win before penalties, we didn’t count on a shootout.



“We will recover because we have a good atmosphere. We’re looking forward to Australia, they won 4-0 [against Indonesia]. This win tonight gives us a lot of optimism, belief and energy – which we will need to beat Australia.”

