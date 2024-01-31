Vegan Ice Cream Market Size To Cross US$ 1,006.4 Million Globally By 2032 - Exclusive Report By IMARC Group

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vegan Ice Cream Market Size

The increasing prevalence of lactose intolerance and dairy allergies among individuals has propelled the demand for non-dairy ice cream options such as vegan.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group's report titled "Vegan Ice Cream Market Report by Source (Coconut Milk, Soy Milk, Almond Milk, Cashew Milk), Flavor (Chocolate, Caramel, Coconut, Vanilla, Coffee, Fruit), Sales Type (Impulse, Take Home, Artisanal), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, and Others), and Region 2024-2032". The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global vegan ice cream market size, share, trends, and growth forecast.

Is there a market for vegan ice cream?

The global vegan ice cream market size reached US$ 671.4 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,006.4 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during 2024-2032.

Request a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights : /requestsample

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Global Vegan Ice Cream Industry:

.Growing Health and Wellness Trends:

The increasing awareness of health and wellness is a significant driver of the Vegan Ice Cream market. Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and are seeking alternatives to traditional dairy-based ice creams. Vegan ice cream is perceived as a healthier option because it is often lower in saturated fat, cholesterol-free, and may contain fewer additives. Additionally, it appeals to those with lactose intolerance or dairy allergies. The demand for vegan ice cream aligns with broader dietary trends, including vegetarian and plant-based diets, as consumers prioritize nutrition and ethical considerations. As a result, manufacturers are continually innovating to create vegan ice cream products taste delicious and meet consumers' health and wellness preferences.

.Flavor Innovation:

Flavor and ingredient innovation is a driving force behind the Vegan Ice Cream market's growth. Consumers are no longer satisfied with plain vanilla or chocolate vegan options; they seek a wide variety of indulgent and unique flavors. Manufacturers are responding by introducing innovative and exotic flavors, such as coconut mango, almond chai, and peanut butter swirl. Additionally, there is a focus on improving the texture and creaminess of vegan ice cream to replicate the experience of traditional dairy-based ice cream. Innovations in plant-based ingredients, such as almond, cashew, oat, and coconut bases, have contributed to achieving the desired creamy texture. This continuous innovation keeps consumers excited about the vegan ice cream category and drives its expansion in the dessert market.

.Enhanced Focus on Environmental Sustainability:

Concerns about the environmental impact of animal agriculture are driving the popularity of vegan ice cream. Many consumers are choosing plant-based alternatives to reduce their carbon footprint and support sustainable food choices. The production of traditional dairy ice cream involves significant water consumption, greenhouse gas emissions, and land use. In contrast, vegan ice cream production typically has a lower environmental footprint, as it requires fewer natural resources and produces fewer emissions. Manufacturers are responding to this demand by using sustainable and eco-friendly ingredients and packaging, further attracting environmentally conscious consumers. This alignment with eco-consciousness is a key factor propelling the growth of the market.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Vegan Ice Cream Industry:

.Arctic Zero

.Booja-Booja

.Double Rainbow Ice Cream

.HappyCow

.Morrisons

.NadaMoo!

.Over The MOO

.Perry's Ice Cream

.SorBabes

.Tofutti Brands Inc.

.Unilever PLC

.Van Leeuwen Ice Cream

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure :

Vegan Ice Cream Market Report Segmentation:

By Source:

.Coconut Milk

.Soy Milk

.Almond Milk

.Cashew Milk

Almond milk represented the largest segment as it is known for its creamy texture and nutty flavor, making it an excellent base for vegan ice cream.

By Flavor:

.Chocolate

.Caramel

.Coconut

.Vanilla

.Coffee

.Fruit

Caramel accounted for the largest market share due to the rising demand for caramel vegan ice cream among individuals with lactose intolerance or dairy allergies.

By Sales Type:

.Impulse

.Take Home

.Artisanal

Take home holds the largest market share due to the convenience it offers.

By Distribution Channel:

.Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

.Convenience Stores

.Online Stores

.Others

Supermarkets and hypermarkets accounted for the largest market share as they cater to a broader customer base.

By Region:

. North America (United States, Canada)

. Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

. Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

. Middle East and Africa

Europe leads the market due to rising health awareness and a growing interest in plant-based diets.

Vegan Ice Cream Market Trends:

Manufacturers are continuously introducing new and exciting flavors to cater to diverse consumer preferences. Trendy and unique flavors like matcha, lavender, and cardamom are gaining popularity, enticing consumers to try different options within the vegan ice cream category. Besides, there is a growing emphasis on using high-quality, natural, and minimally processed plant-based ingredients.

Consumers are looking for clean-label products, and manufacturers are responding by using ingredients like almond milk, cashew milk, coconut cream, and oat milk to create creamy and indulgent vegan ice creams.

