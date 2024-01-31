Pennsylvania police arrest man beheaded his father in YouTube video

(MENAFN) On Tuesday evening, authorities in the north-eastern US state of Pennsylvania arrested a man following a disturbing discovery on YouTube, where viewers had alerted officials to a beheading video.



The individual, who identified himself as Justin Mohn, 32, in the video, purportedly confessed to the murder of his father, described as "a federal employee," while also calling for an uprising against the Biden administration.



Within the political diatribe, Mohn accused his father, Mike Mohn, of being a "traitor."



The video remained online for approximately six hours before it was removed, causing shock and horror among the platform's vast user base, which amounts to around 2.7 billion monthly users.



Law enforcement promptly identified a "person of interest" after being informed about the video and arrived at Justin Mohn’s residence at 7 pm, where they discovered the deceased body of Mike Mohn.



Subsequently, Justin Mohn was apprehended three hours later under unclear circumstances, as authorities located his vehicle at Fort Indiantown Gap in Lebanon County, Pennsylvania, approximately a two-hour drive from his family home.



The source of the alert to the police regarding the online video remains undisclosed.



However, Phillycrimeupdate, an account on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, provided updates on the situation on Wednesday morning. The account expressed astonishment at the delayed removal of the clip by YouTube.

