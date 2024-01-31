Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq to suspend military activities against US forces in region

(MENAFN) In an unexpected development, Kataib Hezbollah, the most influential Iran-backed militia in Iraq, made a surprising announcement on Tuesday. The militia declared the suspension of its military activities against US forces in the region. This decision came just two days after a drone attack resulted in the deaths of three US service members and left numerous others wounded.



“We are announcing the suspension of military and security operations against the occupation forces (US troops) – in order to prevent embarrassment to the Iraqi government,” Kataib Hezbollah stated in a declaration.



“We will continue to defend our people in Gaza in other ways, and we recommend to the brave Mujahideen of the Free Hezbollah Brigades to [carry out] passive defense (temporarily) if any hostile American action occurs towards them.”



Kataib Hezbollah is regarded as the preeminent armed faction within the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a coalition of Iran-backed militias operating in the country. The United States attributes responsibility to Iran for the arming and backing of these groups, viewing them as proxies advancing Iranian interests in the region. Specifically, Kataib Hezbollah has been singled out by US officials as the likely perpetrator behind the fatal attack that occurred on Sunday, further intensifying tensions between the two entities.



In response to inquiries about the statement, Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder addressed reporters during a briefing held on Tuesday, saying: “We’ve seen those reports. I don’t have a specific comment to provide other than actions speak louder than words.”



“I don’t think we could be any more clear that we have called on the Iranian proxy groups to stop their attacks. They have not. And so we will respond in a time and manner of our choosing,” Ryder stated.



Since the onset of the Gaza conflict, the United States has executed a series of strikes in both Iraq and Syria, predominantly targeting Kataib Hezbollah along with other affiliated groups. These strikes represent a direct response to attacks on US interests within the region in recent months. Despite these countermeasures, assaults have continued unabated. According to US officials, American troops stationed in the Middle East have encountered hostile incidents approximately 166 times since October.

MENAFN31012024000045015839ID1107790474