(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Iran took diplomatic action by summoning the British ambassador to Tehran in response to the United Kingdom's announcement of sanctions against several Iranians. The UK government accused these individuals of targeting anti-Iran figures on British soil. Simon Shercliff, the British ambassador, was called to the Iranian foreign ministry, where the director general of Western Europe denounced the sanctions as "illegal" and dismissed London's accusations as "baseless."



The UK's decision, revealed on Monday, involved imposing sanctions on seven individuals and one organization in Iran. The UK accused them of collaborating with the Iranian government to target "journalists" and "human rights defenders." Iran, however, has vehemently denied targeting any individuals on European soil. Nevertheless, the individuals labeled as "journalists" and "human rights defenders" by London have a history of advocating for violent means to overthrow the Iranian government.



According to reports from The Guardian, two of the media personalities mentioned expressed fear for their lives and have had to relocate to avoid detection by Iranian agents. These individuals are anchors of a television channel designated as a terrorist organization by Iran. The outlet has been known to host terrorist and separatist groups on its shows and has, on multiple occasions, encouraged Iranian civilians to engage in armed conflict against security forces within urban areas.

