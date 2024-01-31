Venezuela threatens to halt deportation flights over US sanctions reinstatement

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Venezuela strongly criticized the Biden administration's choice to reinstate sanctions on its oil and gas exports. In response, Venezuela threatened to halt the acceptance of deportation flights for Venezuelan migrants residing in the US without proper documentation.



This escalation underscores the tense relationship between the two nations and reflects Venezuela's retaliatory stance against what it perceives as unjust actions by the United States.



“All of Venezuela rejects the rude and improper blackmail and ultimatum expressed by the US government,” Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said in a post on social media platform X.



“As of February 13, repatriation flights for Venezuelan migrants would be immediately revoked, and any existing cooperation mechanism would be reviewed as a countermeasure to the deliberate attempt to strike a blow to the Venezuelan oil and gas industry.”



On Tuesday, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller declared that the Biden administration would revoke the relief from sanctions against Venezuela that had been granted last year. This decision came in response to a high Venezuelan court's blockage of the candidacy of Maria Corina Machado, the primary opposition candidate for the 2024 presidential elections.



“Actions by (President) Nicolas Maduro and his representatives in Venezuela, including the arrest of members of the democratic opposition and the barring of candidates from competing in this year’s presidential election, are inconsistent with the agreements signed in Barbados last October,” the declaration mentioned.

