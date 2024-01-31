German security personnel in airports to initiate strike regarding compensation

(MENAFN) A German union has made an announcement indicating that security personnel will initiate a strike at the nation's busiest airports on Thursday. This action stems from an ongoing dispute regarding compensation.



The strike is likely to cause disruptions and inconvenience for travelers, potentially impacting airport operations and leading to delays or cancellations of flights. Such industrial actions highlight the challenges and tensions surrounding labor negotiations in Germany's aviation sector, underscoring the importance of resolving disputes to ensure smooth and uninterrupted air travel services.



“As no agreement has been reached in the three rounds of collective bargaining for security staff, Ver.di has called an all-day strike at several commercial airports on Thursday,” the union stated in a declaration.



Ver.di, the German labor union, has announced that employees working in aviation security, passenger and goods control, as well as service areas, will participate in a one-day strike at approximately a dozen airports across Germany. This action includes the country's busiest hubs such as Frankfurt and Munich, as well as airports in Berlin, Cologne, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, and Stuttgart.



The union, representing approximately 25,000 security staff, is advocating for a pay increase of €2.80 (USD3.04) per hour, along with higher rates for overtime compensation. The strike reflects the employees' dissatisfaction with current wage levels and aims to exert pressure on employers to meet their demands for improved compensation and working conditions.

